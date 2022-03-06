Silver hills: Forster wins first German Paralympic medal

Anna-Lena Forster of Germany celebrates second place at Para Ski Alpin in the Seating category. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Monuskier Anna-Lena Forster won Germany’s first medal at the Paralympic Games in Beijing, and the 26-year-old finished second in the downhill and took the silver on the downhill in Yanqing.

The 26-year-old finished second in the downhill and took the silver on the Yanqing downhill. The German flag bearer for the opening ceremony took 0.82 seconds more than Momoka Muraoka of Japan. China’s Sitong Liu came third. The other four appetizers weren’t finished. “I’m really happy,” said Forster. “IAM relieved.”

It was a successful start for the athlete from Radolfzell, who completely lost her right leg. Your best rules are with slalom and the group will follow in the coming days. “The medal gives me momentum,” the German explained.







On the other hand, Andrea Ruthfuss was unlucky. The 32-year-old placed fourth in the standing class at her fifth Paralympics, narrowly losing the bronze medal. The gold went to Molly Jepsen of Canada. “Third place by four-tenths isn’t much. It hurts a little bit too. But I’m actually very happy. The medal would have taxed my luck,” said Rothfuss.