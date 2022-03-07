Paralympic Games in Beijing: Andrea Rothfuss eliminated in super combination – Reims Mooresport

After ninth in Super G the day before, Andrea Rothfuss had another disappointment at the Beijing Paralympics. At the Super Combined on Monday, March 7, the Rommelshausen ski racer was eliminated.

Due to a fault at the penultimate gate in the first discipline, Super-G, the athlete is no longer allowed to start the next slalom. In the interview, the 32-year-old Paralympic slalom champion presented herself as self-critical as usual: “I didn’t have enough guidance at the gate before. It was my fault.” However, she was much happier with the run than on Sunday. “That’s why I can see the day with one eye crying and the other laughing.”

In the Super Combined Championship, Swede Ebba Arsjo won with a total time of 1:56.51 minutes ahead of China’s Zhang Mengqiu (1:58.02). The bronze went to Canadian Alana Ramsay (2: 06.33). Anna Maria Rieder, the second German on the field, took fourth place with a time of 2: 08.00 minutes.

Things continue on Friday, March 11, with Ruthfuss’ favorite discipline, the giant slalom. The first round starts at 3 AM (CET), and the decisive second from 6.15 AM onwards.