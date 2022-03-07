sport

Paralympic Games in Beijing: Andrea Rothfuss eliminated in super combination – Reims Mooresport

March 7, 2022
Eileen Curry

After ninth in Super G the day before, Andrea Rothfuss had another disappointment at the Beijing Paralympics. At the Super Combined on Monday, March 7, the Rommelshausen ski racer was eliminated.

Due to a fault at the penultimate gate in the first discipline, Super-G, the athlete is no longer allowed to start the next slalom. In the interview, the 32-year-old Paralympic slalom champion presented herself as self-critical as usual: “I didn’t have enough guidance at the gate before. It was my fault.” However, she was much happier with the run than on Sunday. “That’s why I can see the day with one eye crying and the other laughing.”

