October 2021 Edition Cosmic Collisions – Wissenschaft.de

Prehistoric Hell in Germany
Earth has been repeatedly exposed to destructive minor planets. There are even two geologically small craters in southern Germany. Did they grow up at the same time?
by Thorsten Dambeck
Thea, wanted so badly
Where did the primordial planet come from, which caused the moon to be born when it collided with the Earth?
by Thorsten Dambeck
bombing from space
Planetary scientists are looking into the chronology of the early solar system: Was there a sudden flood of cosmic influences four billion years ago — of all things, when the first life on Earth was in motion?
by Thorsten Dambeck
Science violators die
birth control pills vs free will
Lake in the endurance test
In the past it was the massive increase in algae, today it is the breeding of small nets and infestation of mussels: Lake Constance always has new challenges to overcome. In the Seewandel Project, marine scientists investigate whether and how they can deal with changing environmental conditions
by KLAUS ZINTZ
life measurement
Digital twins and a comprehensive understanding of biology can greatly improve health medicine
by Peter Spork
Ark in eternal ice
In order to ensure that the world’s population is fed despite climate change, seeds from different types of crops are stored in the seed vault in Svalbard.
by Daniela Wakonig
research perspective
coffee table hypotheses
by Ralph Neumann
Medicines in the fight against viruses
The Covid-19 pandemic improves the chance that new antiviral agents will already emerge from concepts and research results
by Frank Frick
Crystal extremists
Diamonds are in great demand due to their hardness and durability. Now researchers have created materials with a similar structure and even more extreme properties. And they can unlock completely new apps
by Reinhard Breuer
Sabine Hossenfelders . samples
The cosmic principle oscillates
Drones for professionals
Until now, the little things in flight were considered mainly a gimmick. But better technology and proper regulations create the basis for more useful applications
by TIM SCHRÖDER
Bacteria – love to eat
A protein for human consumption produced using bacteria to filter carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? It already exists – and products made from it could soon be in the supermarket
by ROLF HEßBRÜGGE
magazine: News from research and technology
enormous: Audible Gezappel
Germany Map: Cultural infrastructure – small towns, no culture?
statistics: Federal highway bridges
I do not believe that: The wonderful medium of Ernst Peter Fischer
Cogito: The New Puzzle – Solve the July Puzzle with the Winners
Update: Was America stabilized much earlier?
Preview: A new look at evolution
