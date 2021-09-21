October 2021 Edition Cosmic Collisions – Wissenschaft.de

Knowledge <-> the scientist

story cover

Prehistoric Hell in Germany Earth has been repeatedly exposed to destructive minor planets. There are even two geologically small craters in southern Germany. Did they grow up at the same time?

by Thorsten Dambeck

story cover

Thea, wanted so badly Where did the primordial planet come from, which caused the moon to be born when it collided with the Earth?

by Thorsten Dambeck

story cover

bombing from space Planetary scientists are looking into the chronology of the early solar system: Was there a sudden flood of cosmic influences four billion years ago — of all things, when the first life on Earth was in motion?

by Thorsten Dambeck

Science violators die birth control pills vs free will

Lake in the endurance test In the past it was the massive increase in algae, today it is the breeding of small nets and infestation of mussels: Lake Constance always has new challenges to overcome. In the Seewandel Project, marine scientists investigate whether and how they can deal with changing environmental conditions

by KLAUS ZINTZ

/ su_column]

life <-> Human

life measurement Digital twins and a comprehensive understanding of biology can greatly improve health medicine

by Peter Spork

Ark in eternal ice In order to ensure that the world’s population is fed despite climate change, seeds from different types of crops are stored in the seed vault in Svalbard.

by Daniela Wakonig

research perspective coffee table hypotheses

by Ralph Neumann

Medicines in the fight against viruses The Covid-19 pandemic improves the chance that new antiviral agents will already emerge from concepts and research results

by Frank Frick

technology <-> the future

Crystal extremists Diamonds are in great demand due to their hardness and durability. Now researchers have created materials with a similar structure and even more extreme properties. And they can unlock completely new apps

by Reinhard Breuer

Sabine Hossenfelders . samples The cosmic principle oscillates

Drones for professionals Until now, the little things in flight were considered mainly a gimmick. But better technology and proper regulations create the basis for more useful applications

by TIM SCHRÖDER

Bacteria – love to eat A protein for human consumption produced using bacteria to filter carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? It already exists – and products made from it could soon be in the supermarket

by ROLF HEßBRÜGGE

Standards

magazine: News from research and technology

enormous: Audible Gezappel

Germany Map: Cultural infrastructure – small towns, no culture?

statistics: Federal highway bridges

I do not believe that: The wonderful medium of Ernst Peter Fischer

Cogito: The New Puzzle – Solve the July Puzzle with the Winners

Update: Was America stabilized much earlier?

Preview: A new look at evolution

You can order the October 2021 issue here:

all versions flag picture You can easily in our online store www.direktabo.de they ask.

© Wissenschaft.de – Redaktion Wissenschaft.de