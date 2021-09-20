Flag hub: This is how CEG would like to design the quarter – Erlangen, Erlangen

– Since the city’s plans meant eliminating their sports field, students from the Christian-Ernst-Gymnasium thought about what the area around the KuBiC could look like. Ideas also include a green area on the roof of the new gym.







Ö17. This item on the agenda of the Committee on Environment, Transport and Planning on Tuesday is of particular interest to students at the Christian-Ernst-Gymnasium (CEG). Behind Ö17 is the urban development of the so-called Quarter, more precisely a feasibility study between the future KuBiC Frankenhof and your school. The city wants to build a new hall to replace the subsidized hall which needs renovation – on the barren ground where the indoor pool used to be, and in the existing CEG sports fields. You can imagine it as if the care hall was moved forward a bit. In addition, a public underground car park will be built here. The study found that it is achievable.

“When we found out what was going to happen to our math field, we were shocked,” says Joanna Malter of CEG’s 11th grade geography course. One of the few green spaces in the city center – here CEG members not only play sports, but also take breaks – should be closed.

So the students of this course, together with their mentor Stefan Abels, thought about how to design the area with green architecture and long-term construction. From this they designed a model. For this purpose, they were moving between the neighborhood boundaries at the end of July.

“Axis of Science”

In the coming years, a ‘science hub’ on Fahrstrasse and Sieboldstrasse will be integrated between the Kollegienhaus at Universitätsstrasse and the ‘Himbeerpalast’ on Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse and Henkestrasse, respectively, along the area in downtown Erlangen a new lecture center will be built.

New FAU educational institutions and a new Arts and Culture Quarter will be developed here, but the Students’ Union and private property developers will also be involved. At the southern end, the Mulberry Palace will become the new center of the Humanities Center in Erlangen.





High quality and sustainable

This is stated in the project description for the CEG Geography course. “It should be a small neighborhood for students,” says school principal Thomas Kellner. “For this, we want to see sustainable architecture and a high-quality overall concept for the entire quarter, which also deserves its name. In terms of urban planning, this is a great opportunity for Erlangen. We are very pleased to be a part of it.”

Geography course has been sent. Young people worked with maps from programs such as Google Maps or Atlas of Bavaria, and they measured a quarter. Alexander Dunkel, one of the course participants, says, “It was difficult to collect the complete data, but it was possible. First the real volumes of the building structure were recorded, then the true scale volumes were calculated and the dimensions were converted into Styrodur elements. Then the buildings were shaped with the help of a styrofoam cutter. A nerve-wracking task, says Alexander Dunkel: “Editing mistakes spoils the whole building, and then you have to start over.”

From the start, many students felt it was important to revitalize the planned gym with additional use. “Erlangen stands for green, and that should be reflected here,” says Britta Zimmermann, one of the course participants. This gave rise to the idea of ​​an “urban hill” that could also be used by other people as members of the school. The gym, which is equipped with a green roof, can serve as a recreation area. The sports field, as a missing green space, can be replaced by an urban development annex.

Concert suite above underground parking

Another consideration: a concert pavilion could be built over the underground car park, which also could not be used by the school and could also serve as a bicycle parking space. “We need more bicycle parking than we have before,” says Principal Kellner.

He has yet to learn from the city how exactly his school should benefit from the quarter’s design. The head of the school conflicts with the representation in Resolution Ö17 that the school was already involved in the planning process prior to the feasibility study. “We were only informed by management in response to extensive inquiries, but after inquiring about our needs, we no longer engaged and were unable to provide any feedback,” says Kellner.

Next step: competition

In the next step, the city would like to announce the urban planning ideas and implementation competition. Kellner and students of the geography course would like all participants – the resident and investor of the former Kitzmann site, CEG, university and city – to participate. But first of all, the result of the feasibility study will be presented to the committee on Tuesday. Perhaps students from CEG will also be in the audience. Because of Ö17.




