Oatmeal: The Basic Recipe for Baby’s Play with a Guarantee of Success

Is porridge really healthy?

Yes, oatmeal, also known as porridge or porridge, is actually a healthy choice for your diet! He is rich Fiber, vitamins and mineralswhich are beneficial to your body and take care of it.

Porridge is very healthy:

Fiber: Oats are rich in fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and keeps you full for longer.

energy: The carbohydrates present provide you with lasting energy throughout the day.

heart health The soluble fiber in oats can help lower cholesterol levels, thus protecting your heart.

Nutrients: Oats are rich in vitamins such as vitamin B and minerals such as iron and magnesium.

healthy fats Oats also contain healthy unsaturated fats that are good for your health.

Weight management: With the power of oats, oats can help you control your weight. Because: Food cravings are curbed.

Important: Of course it depends on how you prepare your oatmeal and what ingredients you use. adviceChoose whole grain oats and add fruit, nuts or seeds for a boost of nutrient density.

Oatmeal: How many calories does breakfast contain?

The number of calories in oatmeal depends on various factors, such as the amount of oats used, the type of liquid (milk, a plant-based alternative, or water), and the ingredients added. normally contains A serving of classic porridge (made with about 40g of rolled oats and 200ml of milk) contains about 150 to 200 calories.. Warning: Above all, sweeteners such as maple syrup or sugar or additives such as dried fruit can cause the calorie balance to spike. In this basic oatmeal recipe, we show you how to make a delicious porridge!