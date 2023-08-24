It is better not to eat these foods raw

Salads and raw vegetables are very popular, especially in the summer. Do you like Veggie Sticks & Co.? Then we have good news for you: raw food is versatile and healthy! In addition to the well-known raw foods, you’ll find important information on the controversial topic of raw food in this article. Read here what foods can be eaten raw and what happens to them in your body.

The benefits of raw food

Five servings Fresh fruit And vegetables Daily meals should be part of your nutritional plan.

If you eat raw food, you are doing something good for your body, because it is special Vitamin C Not heat resistant. Thus, many types of fruits and vegetables lose important nutrients when cooked. The high fiber content in raw foods is good for gut health. In addition, the fiber in raw foods keeps them healthier.

In addition to the well-known raw foods such as fruits and vegetables, some types of meat and fish as well as eggs and other foods also belong to the list of raw foods.

You can eat these foods raw

You can find one here summary with grocery shopit for Raw food consumption suitable:

vegetables (Beetroot or bell peppers, in particular, are good sources of folic acid and vitamin C.)

fruit (generally better in raw food form)

Herbs: Parsley, basil and co are fresh and rich in vitamins

Nuts: It is best enjoyed pure rather than roasted

Meat, fish and eggs: If fresh (can be eaten raw in forms such as tartar, metham, and sushi)

Raw milk products You can enjoy soft cheeses like Camembert, Feta & Co. on their own without hesitation

peas and broccoli; And Broccoli florets : in small quantities

Fennel, pumpkin, zucchini And cabbage If they did not taste bitter

wheat: It is better to crush and soak it

Grains such as oatmeal, psyllium husks, and flaxseeds are particularly rich in nutrients and fiber.

In the clip: You should never eat these foods raw

Hands up: You shouldn’t be eating these foods raw

But not all foods are suitable for raw consumption. Food of animal origin can, for example salmonella They are contaminated and should therefore generally not be eaten raw.

Poultry And pork Chicken, turkey, and pork should always be thoroughly cooked

potato Eating raw foods can lead to digestive problems because they are difficult to digest

legumes Chickpeas, beans and lentils are not suitable for raw consumption due to the lectins they contain

mushrooms Some are poisonous when raw (such as chestnuts).

elderberries They contain toxic sambonegrain and should therefore always be heated

Swiss chard, spinach And rhubarb: The oxalic acid it contains can prevent the absorption of nutrients. (baby spinach is fine though)

Good to know: carrots And tomatoes It can be eaten raw, but it is healthier when cooked. The fat-soluble beta-carotene in carrots can be better absorbed by the body after heating it and adding a little oil.

Losing weight with raw foods: A healthy alternative to snacks

A diet that includes only raw foods can help Weight reduction Support, because sauces and the like are often bombs of hidden calories.

Raw food is filling vitaminsHe works purification On the human body and still exists Low calories. Raw foods can be used as a substitute for high-calorie snacks. However, you should ensure that you only eat small amounts of raw food in the evening, as it can be difficult to digest.

Here’s what you should know about raw foods

In addition, raw food can cause some people to feel heaviness and bloating because the digestion process takes longer. In general it is important: Chewing well and eating slowly ensures that the body can better digest the food it eats.

nutrients such as Iodine, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 And iron And the body can process it better if the food is preheated.

to the general nutritional needs To cover this, you should by no means eat only raw foods. It is essential to combine plenty of protein and healthy fats.