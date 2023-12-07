Schlichting!: Ice pillars from the ground

After the air temperature dropped just below freezing one winter’s day, I set out in search of hair snow. In fact, such conditions are considered favorable for this: cold air above the soil where the temperature is just above zero degrees Celsius. However, my search was unsuccessful. Apparently, other conditions for the appearance of this most delicate of all types of ice were not met as well compared to previous years.

However, my disappointment quickly vanished when, on my way back up the barely-vegetated mountain slope, some strange-looking snowflakes flashed in my face. They looked as if they had been squeezed out of the base with a piping bag used for frosting cakes. However, in many cases, the cross-section of the snowflakes exactly matched the shape of the holes from which they emerged. Some structures carried the missing piece of flooring on their end like a hat. In some cases, adjacent strands worked together to lift a small block of earth out of the ground.

The soil in which the ridge ice was discovered was partly sandy and partly clayey. Except for the thin, frozen surface crust, the surface was relatively smooth thanks to its moisture, and even gave way under my body weight in certain places.