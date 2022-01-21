science

Solar System: Is there an inner ocean on Saturn’s moon Mimas

January 21, 2022
Faye Stephens

Outwardly, Saturn’s moon Mimas looks like a frozen solid mass of ice and rock. With the help of data from the Cassini mission, Alyssa Roden of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio and her team wanted to prove that, too. But in the end, the measurement results pointed in a completely different direction, As the Icarus working group wrote:: Like Saturn’s moons Titan and Enceladus, Mimas may have an inner ocean under the thick icy crust. It would therefore be another celestial body in our solar system that contains such an ocean.

