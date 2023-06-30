Cottage cheese against infections?

question whether quarkHelps against infectionshe It was not answered in the end. There is some evidence that quark May have anti-inflammatory propertiesEspecially when used externally on the skin. the Cooling and calming effect Quark can help reduce swelling and redness.
To date, however, there are not enough scientific studiesWhich provides a clear and comprehensive answer to this question. More research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms of cottage cheese’s action on inflammation and to confirm its potential benefits.
Therefore, if you are experiencing inflammation, it is recommended to consult a doctor or healthcare professional to find the right treatment option. You may be able to use cheese as part of an anti-inflammatory strategy, but you shouldn’t look at it as the only solution.
Quark: A potential home remedy for inflammation
Quark is made from milk and contains many nutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and probiotics. Known for its soothing and cooling effect on the skin, it is often used as a home remedy for sunburn, insect bites, and skin irritations.
- The exact mechanisms are not yet fully understood, but it is suspected that some components in curd, such as lactose, lactic acid, and milk proteins, may contribute to to reduce inflammation. These components can It has a calming effect on the body and reduces inflammation.
- One way to use cottage cheese for inflammation is to apply it externally to the affected areas. You can apply curd, such as a curd wrap, directly to inflamed skin to reduce swelling and soothe the skin.
- Apply the quark thinly and let it work for 15 to 20 minutes before gently wiping it off. This method can give you a private For the treatment of mild dermatitis Such as acne, eczema or redness can be beneficial.
- In addition, eating cottage cheese can also be beneficial Fight infections in your body Wants. Quark’s anti-inflammatory properties can reduce the inflammatory process in your body and increase your overall health.
- Note that curd He alone cannot bring miracles of healing. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding inflammatory foods are also important aspects of fighting inflammation.