Cottage cheese against infections?

question whether quarkHelps against infectionshe It was not answered in the end. There is some evidence that quark May have anti-inflammatory propertiesEspecially when used externally on the skin. the Cooling and calming effect Quark can help reduce swelling and redness.

To date, however, there are not enough scientific studiesWhich provides a clear and comprehensive answer to this question. More research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms of cottage cheese’s action on inflammation and to confirm its potential benefits.

Therefore, if you are experiencing inflammation, it is recommended to consult a doctor or healthcare professional to find the right treatment option. You may be able to use cheese as part of an anti-inflammatory strategy, but you shouldn’t look at it as the only solution.

Quark: A potential home remedy for inflammation

Quark is made from milk and contains many nutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and probiotics. Known for its soothing and cooling effect on the skin, it is often used as a home remedy for sunburn, insect bites, and skin irritations.