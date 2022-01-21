science

Close Relationships: Saliva reveals close bonds with children

January 22, 2022
Faye Stephens

Alien saliva frightens us at first. Unless it comes from your children or loved ones. Then we overcome our shyness and kiss or lick ice cream together. This is a clear signal that even young children understand and interpret as a close relationship. At least that’s what a study by Ashley Thomas of Harvard University and her science team suggests. In short: anyone who is not shy about spitting should belong to the immediate environment.

