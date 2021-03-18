Theoretical Physics: New Mathematics of the Time

In a glance Intuitive mathematics Quantum mechanics and relativity are different representations of time. In order to unify the theories, one must understand the concept better. There is no such thing as infinity in intuitive mathematics. The numbers gradually unfold – this idea approaches the idea of ​​flowing time. By expressing physics in an intuitive form, one can solve the mystery of time and thus approach a unified theory.

The concept of time is one of the biggest mysteries in science: We seem to move on a thin boundary layer between the past and the future, but this present, strange enough, does not appear in any of the current physical laws. What drives the permanent path? Does time always evolve in one direction, as we have seen so far? These and similar questions have plagued physicists for centuries.

The two well-tested basic theories have not yet been able to correct the situation. On the one hand, there is Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which turns our understanding of space and time on its head, and on the other hand there is quantum physics, which describes the behavior of the smallest particles surprisingly well.

Experts have always tried to combine the two in order to understand extreme phenomena such as the Big Bang or black holes, which contain aspects of quantum mechanics and relativity.