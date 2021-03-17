science

Why does wine leave streaks in the glass?

March 17, 2021
Faye Stephens

Wine drinkers drink their glasses to better accentuate the scents. Drips form from the inside and flow back into the drink. This phenomenon is familiar to many experts and allows to draw certain conclusions about the concentrations of the substances they contain – it can be especially well observed in the case of high proof, for example. Since the resulting figures are somewhat reminiscent of church windows, they may sometimes be called that as well.

