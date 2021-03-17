Why does wine leave streaks in the glass?

Wine drinkers drink their glasses to better accentuate the scents. Drips form from the inside and flow back into the drink. This phenomenon is familiar to many experts and allows to draw certain conclusions about the concentrations of the substances they contain – it can be especially well observed in the case of high proof, for example. Since the resulting figures are somewhat reminiscent of church windows, they may sometimes be called that as well.

It has long been known that wine literally sheds tears this way. Even the English physicist Charles Vernon Boyes (1855-1944) assumed in his very popular book on soap bubbles that this phenomenon was already mentioned “in Proverbs Chapter 23, Verse 31: Do not look at wine when it is red when the glass gives its color, and when it rises.” By itself. ” (In Luther’s German translation of the Bible, the corresponding passage is somewhat different.)

James Thompson (1822-1892) provided the first physical explanation in the mid-nineteenth century, but details of everyday phenomena still occupy science today …