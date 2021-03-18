science

Significant melting effects? Spectrum of science

March 18, 2021
Faye Stephens

Greenland has been free of ice at least once in the past 1.1 million years. Here’s what researchers have to say about Andrew Crest of the University of Vermont In the magazine “PNAS”. This could be an indication that the Greenland ice sheet is more sensitive to warming than previously thought. If it melts completely today, the sea level will rise by about six meters worldwide, inundating coastal areas and cities.

