Our appearance affects our self-esteem since childhood

To find out which factors have the greatest influence on early self-esteem, the psychologists on the research team used a global meta-analysis. Nearly 33,000 children, between the ages of eight and 12, were asked about their view of themselves. They came from 21 countries around the world – from America to Europe, from Africa and the Middle East to Asia.

The result was very clear: children’s self-esteem is strongly influenced by how satisfied they are with their appearance – all over the world, regardless of their culture or gender. Other factors that had an impact on children’s self-esteem were tracked at a significant distance, including positively rated behaviors such as honesty or moral action, social relationships, academic skills, athletic skills, and the relationship with parents.

This surprised researchers, who had previously hypothesized that there might be at least some differences between the individual cultures of Western countries and the collective cultures of East Asian, South American, or African nations.

“Individual cultures emphasize ideals and norms of personal autonomy, agency, and self-actualization, while collective cultures, in contrast, emphasize ideals and norms of interdependence and social fabric,” the researchers say. They thought that because of this strong focus on the individual, appearance would be more important in individualistic cultures than in collectivist cultures, but they were wrong.

But why do children around the world base their self-esteem on their physical appearance in the first place? And the researchers put forward a number of theses: appearance is very visible to others and the first thing that can be judged by another person – even before such a property as intelligence appears.