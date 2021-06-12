Novak Djokovic wins semi-final against Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in four sets in the French Open semi-finals and met Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
The basics in brief
- Novak Djokovic wins the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.
- Serbia will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.
The first sentence seemed to be a show of force by Raphael. Nadal was already 5-0 ahead when Djokovic gradually found his rhythm. Nadal missed six set pieces before winning the set 6:3.
The second sentence painted the opposite picture. Djokovic dictated speed and rarely let Nadal play. It was all worth it for the Serbs, who won the second round from their opponent after about an hour.
The third set turned into a marathon affair: the two tennis giants competed for an hour and a half. After each break, he entered the tiebreak, and there Djokovic was better. With 7-4 he won the third set.
Nadal started strong in the fourth set, took a break from Djokovic and was able to confirm it. But then Knoll really showed up, got a zero in his second service game and immediately re-branded it to 2:2.
Then things went really fast: Djokovic won every other match and took the fourth set 6-2. After four sets in the second semi-final of the French Open, it was clear: Novak Djokovic Sandkonig defeated Rafael Nadal 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7-4), 6:2.
Tsitsipas awaits the French Open final
Nadal and Djokovic have already played an incredible 57 duels – after the Serbian victories are very close. The Joker was the winner 29 times. Nadal succeeded in his “kingdom”, on the sand, not creating a balance.
Novak Djokovic will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final on Sunday. The Greek sat at one on a Friday afternoon Five-sentence thriller against Alexander Zverev by.
