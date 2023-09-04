Notify relevant changes to important shareholders

August 30, 2023: Caledonia Mining Company PLC (“Caledonia” or the “Company” – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profile/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) announces that on August 28, 2023, the Company received notice from BlackRock, Inc. That on August 25, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. Relevant change notice threshold (as defined in the Company’s AIM Rules).
A copy of the notification can be found below.
Notification of important investments (Sent to the relevant issuer and, if applicable, to the FSA in Microsoft Word format)i
1 a. The identity of the issuer or primary issuer of the existing shares to which the voting rights are attachedsecondly:
1 b. Please indicate whether the issuer is an issuer outside the UK (Please mark “X” if necessary)
Source outside the UK
2. Reason for notification (Please mark the relevant field or fields with an ‘X’)
Acquiring or selling voting rights
Acquisition or sale of financial instruments
An event that changes the distribution of voting rights
Other (please specify)3:
3. Information about the person required to provide informationFourthly
family name
BlackRock Company
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3.)v
family name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. The date on which the threshold was exceeded or reachedVI:
6. Date the issuer reported the matter (dd/mm/yyyy):
7. The total number of positions held by the person(s) subject to the reporting requirements
Proportion of voting rights attached to shares (total 8.a)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(Total 8.b1 + 8.b2)
In general, either by % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of the issuer (8.a + 8.b)vii
The resulting position on the day the threshold was exceeded or reached
Location of previous notification (if
suitable)
9. Information about the person to be reported (Please mark “X” in the appropriate field)
Persons subject to the reporting obligation are not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and do not control other companies that directly or indirectly own an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
complete A chain of controlled entities through which voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional lines if necessary) xiv
X
family nameFifteenth
The percentage of voting rights if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported
The percentage of voting rights through financial instruments if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported
Sum of both if equal to or greater than the reported threshold
BlackRock Company
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc
BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc
BlackRock Institutional Corporation, National Association
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc
BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc
BlackRock Capital Holdings
BlackRock Consulting, LLC
10. If voting by proxy, please provide the following:
Name of the authorized representative
The number and percentage of voting rights held
The date until which voting rights are retained
11. additional informationsixteen
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
A place of loyalty
12 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom
Fulfillment date
