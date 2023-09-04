Eurostar Snow wants to take travelers to the Alps

Do you want to quickly “go” from London to a ski holiday in the French Alps? This is exactly what will be possible this winter with the new Eurostar Snow routes.

A drive from northern Germany to the Alps can take several hours. As with every winter holiday, there’s a lot of luggage on board – whether it’s a thick winter jacket, boots or ski equipment. Instead of driving 11 hours from Great Britain’s capital to Chambery or Albertville in the French Alps, the Eurostar Snow Express from London will take you to snowy fun in less than eight hours this winter. Business travelers mentioned. On board you can expect three travel classes with excellent comfort and the right luggage to take with you – suitable for the ski season.

From London to the French Alps

Meteorological fall arrived yesterday, so it’s not a bad idea to get our first look at winter, even if we’re looking forward to a more golden fall than ever after a rather cold summer. But planning is crucial, especially when it comes to ski holidays, and sometimes many hotels are fully booked months in advance. Anyone wanting to travel from London to the picturesque French Alps or from there to the British capital this year can look forward to an exciting new connection. Sit back, leave the car at home and look forward to a comfortable and, above all, fast journey with Eurostar. The high-speed Eurostar Snow train also offers you a new ski service from London via Lille to the Alps.

From London to the Alps in eight hours

Eurostar Snow tickets are available to book from 31 August for travel between 16 December 2023 and 4 February 2024. Anyone still on the relevant page by 30 September Eurostar website If you book, you can get an attractive discount!

New route like Eurostar Snow

The new international high-speed rail line, linking the UK to France, Belgium and the Netherlands, departs from London St Pancras International Airport on Saturdays for eight weekends. On Sunday morning, the train travels from the Alps back to London. In the past, Eurostar offered a direct connection with Travelski, but now passengers have to change in Lille to reach the French ski resorts of Chambery, Albertville, Moutiers-Saline-Brides-les-Bains, Aime-la-Planc or Bourg. -. Saint Maurice.

The journey including a 50-minute transfer in Lille takes eight hours and 19 minutes, making it much faster than any car journey. Back in London, you have a longer stay in Lille, which means the travel time is eight and a half hours.

Michelin-starred cuisine and ski luggage on board

As a traveler, you are allowed to take two suitcases and additional ski luggage, so that you are well equipped for your winter sports holiday in the Alps. Modern amenities and first-class service await you on board the Eurostar – depending on the class of travel you book. You can choose from three travel categories: shortening (Second degree), Standard Premier (first class standard) and Business head (First class businessmen).

Extensive service in Premier Business Class

Standard first class features wider seats with electrical outlets, and includes a snack and drink served at your seat. You will also receive a selection of international newspapers and magazines. The highlight of Business Class is definitely the three-course menu prepared by star chef Raymond Blanc. This will also be served to you with complimentary drinks at your seat. You will have advance access to the Eurostar Business Premier lounges and can check in ten minutes before departure. Taxi service is also available upon request.

A wide range of food and drinks will be served on board

Also known from ICE’s Deutsche Bahn, the Eurostar bar welcomes passengers of all classes with a selection of cold and hot dishes, snacks and drinks, which you can order on site or take with you from your seat.

Eurostar-Snow timetable at a glance:

Travel period from: December 16, 2023 to February 4, 2024

from London:

Saturday: 9:01 AM – Arrival Night: 11:25 AM (50 minutes transfer time) – Arrival Moutiers: 5:30 PM – Arrival Bourg-Saint-Maurice: 6:20 PM

From Bourg Saint Maurice:

Sunday: 8:26 AM – Arrival in Moutiers: 8:52 AM – Arrival in Lille: 2:30 PM (about 1 hour for transfer) – Arrival in London: 4:00 PM

Prices for a single trip vary according to the class of travel. In second class, you can buy tickets for the equivalent of 115 euros. A standard first class ticket costs €173 in low season (from January 13 to February 4, 2024). In high season, from December 16 to January 13, this ticket costs 232 euros.

Eurostar merged with Thales to form the Eurostar Group in May last year. The unified website should be online by October, and a joint loyalty program should also be launched.

Conclusion on Eurostar Snow’s connection to the Alps

Instead of spending hours by car, travelers from London can easily travel to the French Alps on the new winter route of the high-speed Eurostar train. Nothing stands in the way of a long weekend of skiing in great weather! Always on weekends, on Saturdays from London and on Sundays returning from the French Alps, the journey takes less than eight hours. Depending on your travel class, you can now book tickets from €115 – including baggage and skiing!