Football Expert Interview – “China is using Eastern Europe to become a legitimate superpower again”

“China is using Eastern European countries to become a legitimate superpower again”
OUR VALUES IN RISK: Expert Simon Chadwick talks about the vast presence of Chinese sponsors in international football.
Group photo with trophies: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, flanked by European Championship sponsors Jack Ma, head of Chinese payment service Alipay (left), and Eric Jing, president of Ant Financial (right).
Photo: UEFA
In EM, many Chinese sponsors are amazed at attracting attention with their outdoor advertising. How popular is European football in China?
Football in China is a sport that only a minority are interested in. But in a European comparison, this minority is, of course, huge. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, there were 15,000 British fans when England reached the semi-finals. And 60,000 Chinese football tourists came to watch matches, visit the Kremlin, eat and shop – all despite the fact that China didn’t even qualify for the World Cup.