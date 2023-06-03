“We are preparing for a tougher environment,” said John Waldron, president of Goldman Sachs. (photo pd)



A year ago, investment banking was responsible for record profits. Now it looks different: “We’re now introducing additional targeted measures in our workforce,” Goldman Sachs President John Waldron said at a conference call, “we’re preparing for a tougher environment.”

Waldron also said the bank’s business declined by more than a quarter in the quarter. He described the activity of financial markets as “stagnation”, despite the recovery of the stock exchanges since the beginning of the year.

The Goldman Sachs boss also said the investment bank had noticed a “largely risk-averse tone” among its clients. Company bosses are also wary. “We have a feeling that we will have a deflationary environment for a period of time.”

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Goldman was preparing for its third round of job cuts in less than a year. Bayt al-Mal cut hundreds of jobs in September, followed by about 3,200 earlier this year. This time around 250 employees are said to have been affected, but also executives, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since the beginning of the year, newspapers have gained nearly eight percent.