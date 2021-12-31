No significant increase in deaths: South Africa broke the Omicron wave

1/5 The Omicron wave has been broken in South Africa.

Good news from South Africa: Health agency data indicates that the country has passed the Omicron peak without a significant spike in deaths. The government shared that on Thursday.

“The speed with which Omicron’s fourth wave rose, peaked and then descended, was amazing,” said Farid Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. “The New York Times”.

“It was more of a flash flood than a wave”

“The peak was reached within four weeks, and in another two weeks there was a sharp decline,” he went on. “It was more of a flash flood than a wave,” he explains. The increase in deaths during this period was small. Last week, officials said, it was “marginal.”

In South Africa, the total number of cases has decreased for two weeks. It has fallen by 30 percent in the past week to an average of less than 11,500 infected a day. According to the data, confirmed cases have decreased in all counties except for the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, according to the New York Times.

Researchers are optimistic

Research teams from South Africa, Scotland and England have already found that Omicron infections are more likely to lead to mild illnesses. Hospitalization is fairly rare. A British researcher claims that omicron An entirely different disease from the version of coronavirus that wreaked havoc last year.

John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, said that while hospitalizations have increased in the UK, the disease appears to be “much less severe”, according to The Guardian. Far fewer patients will also need to be ventilated. Additionally, the average length of hospital stay was reduced to three days. (European Union)