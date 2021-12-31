World

No significant increase in deaths: South Africa broke the Omicron wave

December 31, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    The Omicron wave has been broken in South Africa.

  • 2/5

    The number of infections in the country is significantly reduced. The increase in mortality since the outbreak of the Omikron variant is low.

  • 4/5

    Research teams from South Africa, Scotland and England have already found that Omicron infections are more likely to lead to mild illnesses.

  • 5/5

    The omicron wave peak was quickly broken in South Africa, then numbers rapidly declined.

Good news from South Africa: Health agency data indicates that the country has passed the Omicron peak without a significant spike in deaths. The government shared that on Thursday.

“The speed with which Omicron’s fourth wave rose, peaked and then descended, was amazing,” said Farid Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. “The New York Times”.

See also  Severe weather in Austria: Floods sweep through Hallen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *