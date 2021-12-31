Extremely rare – a woman gives birth to twin wombs

– A woman with two wombs gives birth to twins During a pregnancy check, the doctor practically fainted. Now, the 31-year-old Elle Ladovic has given birth to a girl and a boy.

Elle Ladovic was born with a double uterus. Now she has given birth to twins. Photo: Lior Zur / Ichilov Hospital

In Israel, a woman was born with twin wombs. Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv announced on Thursday that one baby was growing in each womb. The twins had “meet” for the first time after birth.

Reportedly, Eli Ladovic was born with a double uterus (uterus delphis). With this deformity there are two separate uterus and cervix. The clinic said that in the specific case, the uterus also splits in the middle.

Pregnancy with twins is extremely rare under these circumstances. This particular constellation occurs with a probability of about one in a million. The 31-year-old woman was closely monitored during a high-risk pregnancy, and the twins were born by caesarean section at the 35th week.

Already afraid of pregnancy

Ladovic, according to the clinic, said she first learned about her special medical condition when she was 20 years old. Long before becoming pregnant, she feared “the baby would grow in the smaller right womb.” But things went differently after that: “During the first pregnancy check, the doctor almost passed out. It took ten minutes to tell me I had a fetus in each womb.”

The mother said that the pregnancy was accompanied by great fears. But: “The twins – a boy and a girl – are so cute and adorable, and I’m sure they’d be best siblings and friends even though they just met.”

SDA / nlu

