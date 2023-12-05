No flights before 12pm: Munich Airport had to halt operations again – due to freezing rain

Germany’s second-largest airport is working to return operations to normal after the snow chaos. But now forecasts of icy rain mean business disruption at Munich Airport.

Munich Airport has not yet recovered. After having to stop air traffic from Saturday morning to Sunday morning due to heavy snowfall, flight operations will be very limited on Monday, December 4. Aprons should also be cleaned and equipment de-iced. Now comes the next bit of bad news.

Early Monday evening, the airport announced that there would be no take-offs and landings on Tuesday (December 5) from the start of operations until 12 noon. “The reason is the freezing rain reported overnight from Monday to Tuesday, which is expected to make safe early and morning flight operations impossible,” Munich Airport wrote in a statement.

At least 310 flights were cancelled

Operations in Munich will begin tomorrow at 5 a.m., and the first hour will be off-peak hours when only a small number of aircraft are allowed to take off and land. On the evening before closing time, the two hours from 10pm to midnight are off-peak hours. In other words: there will be no operations between midnight and 12 noon on Tuesday.

According to Munich Airport, the suspension of flight operations on Tuesday morning will affect at least 150 takeoffs and 160 landings out of a total of more than 770 flight movements. Germany’s second-largest airport wants to clear snow from operating areas in the first half of the day.

‘Significant restrictions continue’

“The plan is to allow air traffic to start again from midday – although significant restrictions are still expected,” the statement read.