These are the new attractions of the Europapark

January 7, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Icarus only flies until January 9th.

    The Jungle River cruise is also closed and reviewed. It is still closed for a long time.

    And since today it is known: a new water slide (in the picture Atlantica).

    However, the Europapark will start on Sunday in the winter holidays.

Fans of Europapark in Rust (D) should be very brave: the amusement park closes some attractions. But just to make room for something new.

It has long been known to close one of the oldest attractions, the Jungle Boat Tour. Due to allegations of racism, the itinerary will be reviewed. Criticism: The attraction serves racist and colonial stereotypes. So it will not leave the Europapark permanently, but it will not be available to guests for a longer period of time.

