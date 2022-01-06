These are the new attractions of the Europapark

1/8 Icarus only flies until January 9th.

2/8 The Jungle River cruise is also closed and reviewed. It is still closed for a long time.









7/8 And since today it is known: a new water slide (in the picture Atlantica).

8/8 However, the Europapark will start on Sunday in the winter holidays.

Fans of Europapark in Rust (D) should be very brave: the amusement park closes some attractions. But just to make room for something new.

It has long been known to close one of the oldest attractions, the Jungle Boat Tour. Due to allegations of racism, the itinerary will be reviewed. Criticism: The attraction serves racist and colonial stereotypes. So it will not leave the Europapark permanently, but it will not be available to guests for a longer period of time.

Dreamtime Dome and Flight of Icarus are no longer available

The multimedia experience Traumzeit Dome and the Icarus trip, which is especially popular with families with young children, will be closed completely and will disappear from the Europapark. On January 9, with the end of winter, these attractions will be closed.

Michael Mac, the park’s managing partner and a member of the Mack family, is informing fans of the new plans via Twitter. He writes: “Nothing is more stable than change. Only one week left to enjoy the attractions of Jungle Boat Trip, Ikarus Trek and Dreamtime Dome! These three attractions close on Sunday and then make way for exciting future adventures.”

He does not want to reveal their identity on Twitter yet. Blick can still provide a small preview.

Eat and experience at Eatrenalin

The so-called Erenaline restaurant is being built. As Europapark explains, it offers guests a mixture of amusement games and virtual reality. Guests are guided through different worlds on wheeled chairs and tables. The journey through six rooms takes an hour and a half, each one of which is used to serve dishes to match the surroundings. The restaurant, located on the territory of the water world Rulantica, is scheduled to open at the end of 2022.

A new roller coaster train is currently being planned, but it won’t come until 2023. The construction plan on which the roller coaster is drawn shows a relatively large area. Parkerlebnis.de It is therefore suspected that there may even be two serpentines, most of them running parallel, with a length of 800 meters each. The roller coaster will be built in a part that visitors have not yet used. Fans suspected it might be a Croatian-themed area, Heidelberg writes 24.

And another ride in the stream