Authorities warn of poisoning when combating bedbugs

In combating the increasing spread of bedbugs in France, the authorities warned against the use of banned pesticides and the risk of poisoning.
No one wants bedbugs in their bed – but you need to be careful when fighting them.Image: Shutterstock
The French Authority for Food Safety, Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety (ANSES) announced on Tuesday in Paris that the toxic product (Sniper 1000 EC DDVP) banned since 2013 is still present in stores and online circulation during inspections.
Between January 2018 and June 2023, 206 people were poisoned. The agency issued a strong warning about the product, which can be toxic if touched or swallowed, and even fatal if inhaled.
Bed bugs are on the rise in France
In the summer there was a lot of excitement about the spread of bedbugs in France. People are increasingly reporting the presence of alleged or actual bed bugs on trains, movie theaters and other places – often accompanied by photos of the parasites. According to ANSES, the spread of bedbugs in France has increased in recent years. Between 2017 and 2022, an estimated 11% of all French households were affected by bedbugs.
Bedbugs are now resistant to almost all over-the-counter insecticides, according to the French authority. Physical control is more promising, by attacking the parasites with high heat, such as water vapor, or extreme cold, for example by freezing infested clothing. Otherwise, it is recommended to get professional help from an exterminator. (DAP/EPA)
