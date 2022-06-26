Nicole Rist wins the Across America for the third time

Nicole Rist is the fastest woman to race across America for the third timePhoto: Noah Dies

Nicole Reese did it. The Swiss extreme was the first woman to complete the Race Across America (RAAM) – a non-stop bike race from the West to the East Coast of the United States. The woman from Zurich crossed the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland, before 9:30 p.m. Friday local time (2:24 CST). It is Wrest’s third RAAM win after 2016 and 2018.

Rest needed ten days, four hours and 13 minutes for the 4,963 kilometer route across the continent. She was defeated by New Zealand overall winner Alan Jefferson, who was about four hours faster, and Czech Svata Bosak, who overtook her by a few miles from the finish.

For a long time it seemed as if Rist would leave any man behind. But two falls in the second half of the race slowed the Swiss. Since the second fall, the cyclist has been unable to get in and out on their own, the accompanying team reported Friday afternoon, which helped her. Reist finished the race despite telephoto issues.

Nicole Rist reaches the end.Video: SRF

For once, the script of an extraordinary athlete accustomed to success did not work out. “Of course I am disappointed that the dream of all-out victory, which was at hand, came so close to the finish line,” said self-proclaimed Guess the Mountain after arriving in Annapolis, clearly.

“However, I’m glad I got to the finish line under the given conditions. It was one fight. The hardest race of my life. I’ve never suffered as much as I have in the last 200 miles or more,” she adds.

