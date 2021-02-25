NFL – Böhringer Abandoning NFL Dream: Moving to Schwäbisch Hall

Schwäbisch Hall (SID) – After five years of being drafted into the NFL, football player Moritz Böringer has given up on his dream of jumping into the NFL. The 27-year-old returns to Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League (GFL) for the new season.

“I want to finish my studies in Germany now, but in the long term he sees his future in the United States: my plan is to live in the United States after my studies,” Böringer said.

Böhringer was drafted in 2016 as the world’s first non-American person with no college experience. Minnesota Vikings chose the wide receiver as the 180th player. Boringer did not make it to the club’s 53-team squad list, and in 2017 he moved to the Cincinnati Bengals and retrained to the tight end. There was no breakthrough there either.

In the 2015 season, Böhringer played for Schwäbisch Hall before moving to the United States. The returnees said, “So far I have enjoyed football with the Unicorns. The Unicorns have played a major role in joining the NFL.” He wanted to “bring back the experience you have gained in recent years” and “of course win a German championship”.