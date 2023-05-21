West Ham United players face penalties!

Alkmaar (Netherlands) / London (Great Britain) – It’s impossible! After the riots in Alkmaar after the Conference League semi-final second leg between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United, there will be consequences – not only for the AZ Alkmaar ultras, but possibly the West Ham players too!

Bad scenes in Alkmaar: After the Conference League semi-finals, the Dutch hooligans didn’t know how to stop. © ANP / AFP



Just before the final whistle, Pablo Fornals (27) made it 1-0 to West Ham and sealed AZ Alkmaar’s semi-final elimination – West Ham were 3-1 on aggregate.

This apparently angered the Dutch ultras so much that they stormed the guest building and started a huge brawl with the security forces and the guest fans.

In doing so, they also headed towards the block where the friends and families of the West Ham players sat.

international football

Awoniyi score, Arsenal miss – Manchester City are the champions of England!

The footballers surrounding captains Declan Rice (24) and Said Benrahma (27) wanted to prevent hooligans from entering the West Ham area. So they climbed over the parapet and threw themselves into the action.

But that might have consequences for her now!