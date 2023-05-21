West Ham United players face penalties!

Alkmaar (Netherlands) / London (Great Britain) – It’s impossible! After the riots in Alkmaar after the Conference League semi-final second leg between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United, there will be consequences – not only for the AZ Alkmaar ultras, but possibly the West Ham players too!
Just before the final whistle, Pablo Fornals (27) made it 1-0 to West Ham and sealed AZ Alkmaar’s semi-final elimination – West Ham were 3-1 on aggregate.
This apparently angered the Dutch ultras so much that they stormed the guest building and started a huge brawl with the security forces and the guest fans.
In doing so, they also headed towards the block where the friends and families of the West Ham players sat.
The footballers surrounding captains Declan Rice (24) and Said Benrahma (27) wanted to prevent hooligans from entering the West Ham area. So they climbed over the parapet and threw themselves into the action.
But that might have consequences for her now!
again telegraph Reports that UEFA should not only deal with AZ Alkmaar ‘fans’, but also consider investigating West Ham players who opposed the hooligans.
A West Ham fan tweeted the day after the riots: “As I know UEFA half of our squad will be suspended for the final”.
It probably won’t come to that, since UEFA has hardly commented on the events themselves so far. This is being interpreted as an indication that a decision on a possible penalty should be postponed until after the final on 7 June.
It seems that the federation does not want the players to miss the final. But the investigation of the incidents must be carried out according to the protocol, and the punishment of the players cannot be ruled out.
According to media reports, the players will have to convince UEFA that they acted in “exceptional circumstances”. What exactly should be understood by the exceptional circumstances, if not the protection of his family from disguised hooligans? Only the European Football Association (UEFA) knows that.
The coming days and weeks will show whether the stars around Nationals player Declan Rice really have to fear being suspended.
