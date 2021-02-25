Gladbach’s squad against the ManCity fix: Rose changes from 11 in one position

did not happen Borussia Monchengladbach at Champions League It reached the quarter-finals. The last time the eleven colt reached the European Cup, the previous competition, was in 1978. This season, too, the Gladbachers face in the second round. City of Manchester Not preferred. However, the team wants coaches Marco Rose It annoys the leaders of the Premier League. The first step for this should take place on Wednesday evening in the first leg (9 pm, DazenDue to restrictions on entry into Great Britain, Borussia has to play its match at home in Budapest. Show

Coach Marco Rose humbly said before the match: “We can only really win. The Round of 16 is an important thing for the club.” It’s true, especially against the backdrop of the past few weeks: In fact, it was all about advertising The roses move to BVB Fairly modest after the season, Gladbach slipped in the derby against Cologne and bunker kid Mainz. Still attending Ilkai Gundogan From opponent City, Borussia’s chances are somewhat more realistic for the word: Rose-Elf has recently weakened, so the BVB star. “But on a good day, the Cladbackers can beat anyone,” he said.

Fixed line-up: This is how Gladbach plays against Man City

Compared to the damper in the league against Mainz 05, Rose changes only once: Valentin Lazaro drops out of the team, and Denis Zakaria slips into Borussia’s first team. Otherwise, the Gladbach coach, who has been criticized for his extensive personal interactions in the eyes of some fans, especially after the failed derby against Cologne, trusts the same team as happened in the 2-1 defeat last Saturday. This gives Alassane Plea another opportunity to attack, Marcus Thuram must first be seated on the bench. READ The Dreams Medal was buried in the final curve due to a mistake

Manchester City will be the new record opponent for Borussia in European Cup history. For the third time in a row, the “compatriots” have met the Bundesliga from the Lower Rhine. There were also two matches against Man City in the 1987/79 European Cup. Of the six matches to date, Gladbach won the match at home only in the UEFA Cup (3-1 / second leg: 1-1). In the UEFA Champions League, Borussia lost three games and equalized, but showed an impressive performance in a 2: 4 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in December 2015 and topped 2: 1 until the 80th minute.

Manchester to Gundogan, who returned to the starting lineup, has not lost 25 official matches and won all of the last 18 matches. Nevertheless, Borussia believes in their opportunity. “We’ve shown that we can play really well,” said Oscar Wendt, who will play his European 85th game in one game. The Swede is the most international player with Gladbach, but he is not in the starting line-up for Coach Rose. In City, star Kevin de Bruyne initially sits only on the bench.

How to play Manchester City: Ederson-Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo-Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo-Jesus, Sterling