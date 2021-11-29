News from defending tennis player Spain in the Davis Cup early – sport

sport

News from defending tennis player Spain in the Davis Cup early

November 29, 2021
Eileen Curry
Davis Cup holders Spain early


With their victory, they made the decision clearly in Russia’s favour

Aslan Karatsu (right) and Andrei Rublev

Keystone

Davis Cup: Spain fail in the preliminary round

Defending champions Spain were eliminated after losing 2-1 to Russia in the Davis Cup final after the preliminary round. 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez (ATP 107) gave Spain the first point against Andre Rublio (ATP 5), but Daniil Medvedev easily equalized and the Robleo/Aslan Carazio doubles scored a point victory over Spain’s Lopez/Marcel Granollers. Russia will play the quarter-finals on Thursday in Madrid against Sweden, which qualified as the best runner-up.



