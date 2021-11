ATP Masters in Paris: Dominique Kupffer missed the quarter-finals

Dominique Kupffer left in Paris. Photo: dpa / Thibault Camus





At the ATP Tour in Paris, the incredible run of lucky loser Dominique Kupfer ended abruptly. And play Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

Professional tennis player Dominique Kupffer missed the next shock win at the ATP Tour in Paris and failed in the round of 16. The 27-year-old lost to world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz 6:4, 5:7, 2:6 on Thursday and missed his second Masters quarter-finals.

Kupfer, who had already failed in the playoffs and then moved onto the main field as a lucky loser, was in the previous rounds against three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray (Great Britain) after seven match points against him and then against the United States. Felix Auger, Open semi-finalist, stopped Aliassime (Canada). He caused problems for the longtime favorite Hurk√°chs, but the outstanding pole showed his qualities in the third set.

German Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) is still playing until Thursday. Olympic champion meets Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.