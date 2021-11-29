ATP Masters in Paris: Dominique Kupffer missed the quarter-finals

Dominique Kupffer left in Paris. Photo: dpa / Thibault Camus





At the ATP Tour in Paris, the incredible run of lucky loser Dominique Kupfer ended abruptly. And play Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

Professional tennis player Dominique Kupffer missed the next shock win at the ATP Tour in Paris and failed in the round of 16. The 27-year-old lost to world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz 6:4, 5:7, 2:6 on Thursday and missed his second Masters quarter-finals.

Kupfer, who had already failed in the playoffs and then moved onto the main field as a lucky loser, was in the previous rounds against three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray (Great Britain) after seven match points against him and then against the United States. Felix Auger, Open semi-finalist, stopped Aliassime (Canada). He caused problems for the longtime favorite Hurkáchs, but the outstanding pole showed his qualities in the third set.

German Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) is still playing until Thursday. Olympic champion meets Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.





