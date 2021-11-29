sport

Ralph Rangnick will be coach of Manchester United

November 29, 2021
Eileen Curry

NSIt’s no longer a surprise, of course. Manchester United confirmed this Monday: Ralph Rangnick will continue to serve as interim coach until the end of the current season and then for at least another two years in an advisory role in the Premier League. According to the announcement, the 63-year-old’s work permit is still pending in the UK. If available by then, Rangnick could be on the bench at his new club for the first time in the league game against Arsenal next Thursday.

Only in the summer, Rangnick signed a contract as General Director of Sports and Communications at Lokomotiv Moscow. The contract is now terminated. It is not known if United paid a transfer fee or not. In some sort of interview, Rangnick is said to have completely convinced Old Trafford decision-makers of his vision: According to reports, he was the first choice of Vice Chairman Ed Woodward, Director of Football John Murtaugh and Head Coach Darren Fletcher – although there are more well-known candidates for this. position.

Emphasizing Rangnick’s commitment, Murtaugh said: “Ralph is one of the most respected coaches and creators in European football. He was our first candidate as interim coach.” According to reports, Rangnick is bringing a small group of assistants with him to Manchester, but he will also work on site with existing staff – including Michael Carrick, former assistant coach of sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is currently in charge of the squad.

Rangnick said he is looking forward to his new role at Manchester United and is fully focused on finishing this season successfully: “The squad is full of talent and they have a great balance of youth and experience.” The months consist of helping players reach their full potential – “individually, and most importantly as a team”.

