March 30, 2024

News.de – The fantastic roguelike survival video game is getting a board game app

Gilbert Cox March 30, 2024 2 min read

Written by Stefan Jans on . Posted in advertisements

One of the best roguelike survival games for PC and consoles in recent years comes from the publisher Unplugged glass cannon The implementation of the board game was donated. Rafael Pieczynskithe lead designer of the board game modification Frost pointHe also serves as the lead designer for the board game's implementation don't starve in. Survival game aims to From 1 to 4 players And it has playtime 60 to 90 minutes.


About the video game

Don't Starve was released in 2013 and was developed by the independent Canadian studio 'Klei Entertainment'. The base game can only be played in single-player mode, but the multiplayer expansion “Don't Starve Together” was released in 2016.

In Don't Starve, the player assumes the role of one of several selectable characters. With this you wake up in a randomly generated wilderness. The primary goal of the game is to survive as long as possible. As usual to survive, you have to pay attention to different factors such as hunger, mental health, and life energy. To do this, as is usual in this type of game, you can extract resources, collect food or grow it yourself and of course create objects and attack opponents. Dealing with food shortages, darkness, and different enemy types is difficult at all times.


What is already known about the board game

See also  Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: Update 2.0 scheduled, plus more information about the add-on

The board game implementation is aimed at 1 to 4 players who have to work closely together on a randomly generated game board in order to conquer their fate and survive.

Dynamic battles, a crafting system, and open world exploration day and night should be the mechanical focus of the game. The visual design and quirky art style of a video game should be as close to the video game as possible.

The game will be funded via Kickstarter. The landing page where you can tag the project is already online (Kickstarter). It can also be seen there that the game will have German localization. The campaign is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2024. It is currently unknown when the game will be delivered.

sources:

BGG

Kickstarter

Tags: survival, adaptive video game, 60-90 minutes, 1-4 players, exploration, co-op, single-player

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Black hole surprises with 'hiccups' – 'We thought we knew a lot'

March 29, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The First Dragon's Dogma 2 update is here and addresses frame rate issues

March 29, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Apple's new iPad Pro will likely launch in May, with production ramping up overseas, Bloomberg News reports – March 28, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT

March 29, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

Metastable vacuum: the ultimate apocalyptic scenario

March 30, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

ATP 1000 tournament in Miami – Sinner is still one win away from replacing Alcaraz in second place – Sports

March 30, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

News.de – The fantastic roguelike survival video game is getting a board game app

March 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Stress in daily life? Here are three tips for more calm

March 30, 2024 Esmond Barker