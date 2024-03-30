News.de – The fantastic roguelike survival video game is getting a board game app

Written by Stefan Jans on March 30, 2024 . Posted in advertisements

One of the best roguelike survival games for PC and consoles in recent years comes from the publisher Unplugged glass cannon The implementation of the board game was donated. Rafael Pieczynskithe lead designer of the board game modification Frost pointHe also serves as the lead designer for the board game's implementation don't starve in. Survival game aims to From 1 to 4 players And it has playtime 60 to 90 minutes.





About the video game

Don't Starve was released in 2013 and was developed by the independent Canadian studio 'Klei Entertainment'. The base game can only be played in single-player mode, but the multiplayer expansion “Don't Starve Together” was released in 2016.

In Don't Starve, the player assumes the role of one of several selectable characters. With this you wake up in a randomly generated wilderness. The primary goal of the game is to survive as long as possible. As usual to survive, you have to pay attention to different factors such as hunger, mental health, and life energy. To do this, as is usual in this type of game, you can extract resources, collect food or grow it yourself and of course create objects and attack opponents. Dealing with food shortages, darkness, and different enemy types is difficult at all times.





What is already known about the board game

The board game implementation is aimed at 1 to 4 players who have to work closely together on a randomly generated game board in order to conquer their fate and survive.

Dynamic battles, a crafting system, and open world exploration day and night should be the mechanical focus of the game. The visual design and quirky art style of a video game should be as close to the video game as possible.

The game will be funded via Kickstarter. The landing page where you can tag the project is already online (Kickstarter). It can also be seen there that the game will have German localization. The campaign is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2024. It is currently unknown when the game will be delivered.

