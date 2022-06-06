Tails 5.1: Tor updated for more privacy and anonymity

Direct distribution based on Debian GNU / Linux and designed specifically for data protection tailsThe so-called “Amnesic Incognito Live System” is released in the latest version 5.1 and it brings with it a major Tor update for more anonymity and privacy as well as more secure connections.

In order to protect users’ privacy, Tails fully supports the user by setting up and configuring Tor Connection Assistant Tor . network For more secure connections with browsing, instant messaging, IRC, SSH, email and P2P. The Mozilla Firefox-based Tor browser has been upgraded to version 11.0.14, while the Tor core software package is now at version 0.4.7.7.

Tails 5.1 with GNOME 3.38 (Photo: Tails)

Tails 5.1 includes a wide range of pre-configured programs in terms of security, data protection and privacy: a web browser, an instant messaging client and an e-mail program, whose data traffic is routed exclusively through the Tor network. The P2P client “OnionShare” has been updated from version 2.4 to 2.5, and Thunderbird to version 91.9.

Tails 5.1 Highlights

Linux 5.10LTS

KeyPassXC 2.71.1 Update

Tor Browser 11.0.14

Tor software package 0.4.7.7

GNOME Shell 3.38.6

OnionShare 2.5.1 Update

In addition, the Tor Connection Assistant has been further expanded and should now be more user-friendly. The makers of Tails want every user to be able to connect through Tor quickly and easily. Officials provide more details Release Notes.

Traffic runs exclusively through Tor

All programs running on Tails are configured to connect to the Internet through the Tor client. For security reasons, applications that try to connect directly to the Internet are automatically blocked by the operating system and prevent them from accessing the Internet.

Tails also supports the use of alternative entry points that are not publicly included in the Tor network, the so-called bridgesFor example, it makes it more difficult—albeit not impossible—for Internet providers to determine that a user is using the Tor network to connect to the Internet.

Operating system in memory

Out of the box, Tails is configured to not use the hard drive of the computer it’s running on. Not even if the swap file is large (switch) Available.

Tails works exclusively in random access memory (RAM), which is erased automatically when shutdown, and on USB storage medium. This is to avoid leaving live system traces on the computer running Tails.

Approximately 1.2 GB in size and above AMD64 Enhanced live image of Tails 5.1 (ISO) It can be downloaded directly from the manufacturer and written to a USB storage medium using a suitable tool such as Ventoy, Rufus or Easy2Boot.

Extensive German documentation As well as the official Site From the project it’s easy to get started with Tails.