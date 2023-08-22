New gameplay for the massive single-player RPG with a Zelda vibe on PS5 and Xbox

There was a deeper look at Crimson Desert gameplay during the opening of Night Live, the opening show at gamescom 2023. The ambitious role-playing game is a spiritual successor to Black Desert Online, but builds on the single-player experience.

Fantasy action and a little bit of Zelda TotK

Geoff Keighley brought the gameplay back to Crimson Desert. While the 2020 gameplay premiered at the Game Awards, we’re now getting new impressions at Opening Night Live.

In the new trailer for the game, we see clear mechanics such as effective battles with medieval weapons, trade and resource gathering, among others. We can also shoot enemies with a bow and arrow while riding a horse, do parkour stunts and grab people by the legs to throw them at enemies. And very important: we can keep dogs and carry cats!

What is particularly striking is the free fall from the sky towards the ground. This reminds us a lot of the famous scene from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where Link jumps off the sky islands. But see for yourself:





















Crimson Desert – New trailer for the action RPG from the developers of Black Desert

This is a crimson desert

Contrary to what was originally planned, this open-world role-playing game from developer Pearl Abyss is a single-player title that wants to deliver a touching story and exciting battles. We accompany desperate mercenaries in the fight for survival on the fantasy continent of Scottish Bywell.

When will the scarlet desert come out? Unfortunately, there was no release date during the opening night live. As of now, the game is supposed to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at the end of this year.

What do you think of the scarlet desert? Do you like the gameplay presented?