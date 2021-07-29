New building destroyed in Bloomberg in the Black Forest

1/23 On Wednesday evening, building contractor Darian K. New building in Bloomberg in the Black Forest by excavator.

2/23 He demolished balconies and smashed many windows.







































22/23 “And there he stands, destroys the house, and we’re supposed to be the bad guys. No, that’s just sick,” the real estate developer said.

23/23 It is not clear when the tenants can move in. First of all, the structural engineer has to inspect the building.

Thick holes were cut in the facade, many windows were shattered, and shrapnel and debris spread everywhere. Bloomberg’s former new building in the Black Forest (D) looks like a battlefield on Thursday morning. A few hours ago, the front and rear of the building were mercilessly abused by an excavator.

Marcus Engelbert, 27, wanted to move into a new apartment on Saturday. The old apartment in Fützen, part of Blumberg, has already been notified, the boxes are packed – everything is ready to move in. But nothing will come of it at first. “We were looking forward to it a lot. And now the house looks like this. It’s pure chaos,” Engelbert tells Blake. He just called the old owner. “We can stay there longer for a month. I don’t know what will happen next.” He is not alone. At the moment no one can enter a total of 31 apartments.

Blame in the Chaos: Darian K. * (47), building contractor from the Palatinate. On Wednesday evening, he got on the rig, turned on the machine, and drove off. In peace of mind, he tore the facade with the shovel and tore the balconies from their moorings. A video showing how K. works on construction piece by piece. It’s in a demolished frenzy.

After the attack of destruction, he quietly descended from the excavator, local residents reported. “He smoked a cigarette, and only then did he get in his car and drive away,” a neighbor said to Blake.

On the Swiss border: The construction manager picks up the new building with the excavator( 00:56 )

We paid all the bills.

After the operation, the German turned himself in to the police and confessed. There, K immediately explained why he was tearing up the new building in this way. “The man was involved in the new building. Now he owes it because of it. “Because he is accused of construction defects, the bills have not yet been paid,” says Jörg Dieter Kluge of Constance Police Headquarters. Costs incurred: half a million euros.

“Excuse me? Unpaid bills? It’s unbelievable to say such a thing,” Ingo Fangerow (51) says to Blake. He is the managing director of Blumberger Sonnenblick Grundwert GmbH, the property developer, which built the new building. And he’s furious. Invoices. I can prove it.”

The police spokesperson explains: This is why the excavator driver was not arrested( 00:28 )

I rented a private excavator for demolition

Only minor complaints were made during admission. There is nothing unusual for a new building. 100,000 francs still open. $2.8 million has already been paid. The rest would have been awarded after the shortcomings were eliminated. “And there he stands, destroying the house, are we supposed to be the bad guys? He’s just sick!” Before demolishing with the excavator, he recognized Darian as a quiet man, says Fanjiro. He couldn’t believe he was capable of such horror.

What Chief Development Officer: Darian K. He had already planned to destroy. Because: An excavator is no longer needed on the construction site. See the canine: “The house is complete. Darian K. He hired the excavator specifically for this campaign.” So far he no longer has contact with him. Even at Blick’s request, the excavator’s rampage does not respond. His cell phone is switched off.

Maybe the house should be demolished