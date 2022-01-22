After the defeat – the Trump camp wanted to confiscate voting machines

– Trump camp wanted to confiscate voting machines A presidential decree drafted in November 2020 shows the extreme measures Donald Trump was willing to take after the election was defeated.

According to a press report, he wanted to hold on to his power by any means necessary: ​​ousted US President Donald Trump. (archive photo) Agence France-Presse / Robin Beck He was willing to confiscate all voting machines. Agence France-Presse / Robin Beck So far, Donald Trump has never admitted his electoral defeat at the hands of Joe Biden. Getty Images via AFP/Mario Tama 1/3

In a presidential decree, the Trump camp is said to have demanded that all voting machines in the country be confiscated.

However, this order was not signed.

Donald Trump has never conceded his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

After Donald Trump was defeated in the election in November 2020, the White House reportedly drafted a presidential decree ordering the top US military officer to seize all voting machines in the country. The document issued by the National Archives was not signed News portal «Politico» Friday. It shows the extreme measures Trump was willing to take to stay in power despite his defeat in the presidential election.

POLITICO says in the three-page document, which is one of more than 750 documents before the Committee to investigate the storming of the US Capitol in the House of Representatives.

Defeat in the Supreme Court

The draft order, dated December 16, 2020, also stipulates the appointment of a public prosecutor who must bring charges in connection with confiscated voting machines for any allegation of fraud. This action was justified by a number of conspiracy theories – which were refuted several times – according to which the voting machines were manipulated. It is unclear who wrote the draft.

Trump continues to spread the unsupported claim that massive election fraud denied him a second term. Legal action was taken against the release of the documents. He suffered a clear legal defeat in the Supreme Court this week.

The documents include, among other things, notes to his employees, emails, lists of people who visited or contacted him on January 6, 2021, and notes taken during those conversations. Among other things, the investigative committee wants to use the documents to reveal the exact background to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

AFP/chk

Found an error?Report now.