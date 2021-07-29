Huge marine earthquake triggers tsunami warning

An earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Alaska. Parts of the coast were evacuated due to a tsunami warning. But the waves remained small.
The basics in brief
- An earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of Alaska.
- Parts of coastal areas were evacuated due to a tsunami warning.
- Authorities in Hawaii and even New Zealand are monitoring the situation.
The doorbell rang this morning in Kodiak, Alaska tsunami– Sirens. 55 km ahead Pacific coast An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 was measured. It’s the strongest this year measured tremors.
According to local media reports, larger swaths of the coast have been evacuated. Residents near water must flee to higher elevations. The earthquake was so strong that authorities in Hawaii and even New Zealand called a crisis meeting. The tsunami warning for Hawaii has now been withdrawn.
Alaska is always strong Earthquake crunch The tectonic plates of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire meet off the coast. However, today’s earthquake is the most powerful in America in more than 50 years. Locals shared videos on social media of escaping to higher altitudes.
Shortly before noon, responsible US authorities withdrew a tsunami warning for all of Alaska. The highest recorded waves were less than a metre. But one still has to be careful about the water. People can return to their homes on the coast after consulting with local officials.
