What a great talent! When young Xherdan Shaqiri in FCB uniform plays in the League and Champions League against dizzying opponents, it quickly becomes clear: This beautiful left foot has the potential for a great career!

All of Europe looks at Basel when Shaq plays the Joggeli. At the latest when he provided assists in the unforgettable 2-1 win in the First Division against Manchester United. Ten years later, the Swiss international is now 100-fold under contract with Lyon. At the club he was supposed to bring calm, consistency and practice to Al Shugairi’s latest career plan. But after a moderate initial run, it could be over early this winter. Thirteenth in the table wants to get rid of the Swiss.

Bassler has actually had a pretty high career so far – but his changes have often been accompanied by negative background noise.

Bayern Munich

Summer 2012. Shaqiri quickly made his way into the hearts of fans with the German record champions, but only as the cute and volatile Joker who always makes for a great spectacle. Pep Guardiola describes him as the “most important alternative” to Bayern Munich. But that doesn’t live up to Shaq’s expectations. His camp thinks loudly about the change, while the attacking player gets less movement. At one point, opinions in Germany were divided. Recently, “Focus Online” Shaqiri has been one of the biggest diversions in Bavaria.

intermilan

Winter 2014/2015. The Nerazzurri frantically greeted Shakiri. The bench press as in Bavaria? Tempi pass. Oh well. Shaq quickly scores one goal each in La Liga, Cuba and the Europa League. But only half a year later it was over again. His track record is solid – Inter are planning without him. It later turned out that Milan had cheated a lot in the transfer. In order to circumvent financial fair play, only Nati-Star is officially loaned out. Questionable clauses, linked to the odds that are very likely to arise – such as the fact that Inter will be among the first 17 of the 20 clubs at the end of the year – make the flat 17 million deal feasible beforehand.

A bustling city, a thriving city

Summer 2015. Shaqiri flees to the island. Stoke City is digging deep into its pockets, paying a transfer fee of $18m. Shaq becomes the most expensive player in the club’s history. And the wages are exorbitant: he must earn more than 180,000 francs a week. Change is viewed critically from a mathematical point of view. A bustling city, a thriving city? coming down? On the field, the former FCB shooting star is training for matches once again. For the first time abroad is undisputed! Three seasons, 92 games, 15 goals and assists each. Liverpool knocking!

Liverpool

The next big name from the European football elite is at Shaqiris Palmarès. After winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, he repeated this feat with the Reds. And after three tournaments in Munich, he is now winning the title in England as well. Shaq is common here too, but again only a reserve soldier. He also suffers injuries. The man, who is said to have about 13 million lives a year, is waiting to move until the summer of 2021.

leon

In Lyon, memories of the time awakened at Inter. Is it over again after only half a year? According to L’Equipe, she wants to get rid of him. There are reasons for this: the Swiss international played 13 out of 22 matches, scored one goal and made assists. Recently, the 30-year-old often sat on the bench or was not even part of the team. Shaqiri earns 350 thousand euros a month. Selling will make money on the one hand, and on the other hand save a large wage bill. So it may be that Shaq’s brother and advisor Erden, who entered the football field as a retail specialist at Coop in 2010 after completing his apprenticeship, will have to look for a new (upper) title after the end of the year. It certainly wasn’t planned at Shaqiri’s house when the Lyon deal began in August. (mpe)