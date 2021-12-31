sport

Nati star before the end in Lyon: Xherdan Shaqiri’s transfer confusion

January 1, 2022
Eileen Curry

    Xherdan Shaqiri is going through tough times at Olympique Lyonnais.

    At FCB he was a shooting star.

    and now? After just a few months, he could make a stir in Lyon.

    As L’Equipe wrote, you want to get rid of Shaq again.

What a great talent! When young Xherdan Shaqiri in FCB uniform plays in the League and Champions League against dizzying opponents, it quickly becomes clear: This beautiful left foot has the potential for a great career!

All of Europe looks at Basel when Shaq plays the Joggeli. At the latest when he provided assists in the unforgettable 2-1 win in the First Division against Manchester United. Ten years later, the Swiss international is now 100-fold under contract with Lyon. At the club he was supposed to bring calm, consistency and practice to Al Shugairi’s latest career plan. But after a moderate initial run, it could be over early this winter. Thirteenth in the table wants to get rid of the Swiss.

