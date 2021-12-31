11/1 excellent! Patrick Rahman is still head coach of FC Basel.

11/2 Club president David Degen and the managerial level of FC Basel decided with their current coach.















10/11 Former FCB player Boris Smiljanic comes in as an assistant.

11/11 Guillermo Abascal became a private coach.

Shortly before the start of training and departure for Dubai, there is clarity in the discussion of coaching at FC Basel. Patrick Rahman receives the confidence of the Bayern administration. The head coach’s contract will be extended for another year until the summer of 2023.

Poor results at the end of the preliminary round, the coach’s wild speculation about Alfred Schroeder, started by “kicker,” club owner David Degen, who spoke in plain language in an interview with Blake on Sunday and found clear words for the team’s performance: “It’s not enough for me!” sounded Patrick Rahman’s days on the Rhine are numbered. An upstairs meeting with the coach shortly after the end of the preliminary round indicated that the time together would end before Christmas.

Although the omens might have been bad, Basel Carpet Floor’s decision has been coming for a long time. Mathematical result? “The detailed planning process will continue until the end of the year,” she said in a press release.

Zarek stays, Silberbauer papers

During the holidays, a meditative silence reigned over St. Jacob’s Park. The silence before the hurricane? No way. With the declaration of commitment to Patrick Rahman, no new winds will blow in Basel. Maybe not necessary. After 32 matches, Rahmen has an average of 2.09 points per game – only Urs Fischer (2.19) and Heiko Vogel (2.11) are the best.

The seven-point gap at Winter Champion Zurich still calls for bolt tuning. Therefore, additional assistants are placed next to it. Boris Smiljanic (45) as assistant coach and Guillermo Abascal (32) as special coach will join the coaching team immediately, Bayern announced on Friday.

The latter would work with Ognjen Zaric in his role. Michael Silberbauer, the former assistant coach, is leaving the club.