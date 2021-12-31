sport

Football: Patrick Rahman is still coach of FC Basel

December 31, 2021
Eileen Curry

    excellent! Patrick Rahman is still head coach of FC Basel.

    Club president David Degen and the managerial level of FC Basel decided with their current coach.

    Former FCB player Boris Smiljanic comes in as an assistant.

    Guillermo Abascal became a private coach.

Shortly before the start of training and departure for Dubai, there is clarity in the discussion of coaching at FC Basel. Patrick Rahman receives the confidence of the Bayern administration. The head coach’s contract will be extended for another year until the summer of 2023.

Poor results at the end of the preliminary round, the coach’s wild speculation about Alfred Schroeder, started by “kicker,” club owner David Degen, who spoke in plain language in an interview with Blake on Sunday and found clear words for the team’s performance: “It’s not enough for me!” sounded Patrick Rahman’s days on the Rhine are numbered. An upstairs meeting with the coach shortly after the end of the preliminary round indicated that the time together would end before Christmas.

