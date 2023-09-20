Nagelsmann, the new coach of the German Football Association – may be giving up a lot of money

Nagelsmann was still coaching Bayern (archive photo from September 2022).Image: Cornerstone

Following the sacking of Hansi Flick, the German Football Association has reportedly reached an agreement with Julian Nagelsmann. According to several media reports, the 36-year-old should lead the national team until the European Championship in 2024. According to the Kicker trade magazine. The association will confirm this “soon.”

Reports on Tuesday said the federation had agreed in principle with the 36-year-old former Bayern Munich coach to work together until the European Championship in 2024. Only final details remain to be clarified. There was initially no confirmation of this matter from the German Football Association or Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann, who was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich last March, will succeed Hansi Flick, from whom the association parted ways on September 10 due to continued lack of success. The national team had lost its third match in a row the previous evening with a score of 1:4 against Japan.

Nagelsmann gives away a lot of money

During the 2-1 win over France in Dortmund on September 12, sporting director Rudi Völler served as interim team president. But the 63-year-old ruled out continuing in this role before the international match. After that, speculation abounded about the next national coach, including Jurgen Klopp, who is linked to Liverpool FC.

Nagelsmann had not yet found a new club. The question of money was open as he was contractually linked to Bayern Munich on a well-paid contract. According to Bild, Nagelsmann now earns 400,000 euros a month as coach of the national team. At Bayern Munich, where his contract runs until 2026, he would have received around €20 million by then without moving a finger.

Nagelsmann previously coached Hoffenheim and Leipzig, where he already achieved success as a coach at a young age. He should now be able to move to the German Football Association on a free transfer and would normally travel with the national team to North America on October 9, where international matches against the USA and Mexico will be held. (DAP/EPA)