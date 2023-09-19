The curriculum – somehow it’s not what it seems. An incredibly wonderful, loosely whipped dessert from Great Britain that can look back on a long tradition. It gained popularity in the 17th century and is still enjoyed today. The sweet cream is prepared from lemon juice, lemon peel, cream, white wine and sugar. There are variations of egg whites, and sometimes wine or sherry are added. Today we present to you the classic recipe.

A little skill is required when preparing the method: First, don’t be surprised if the cream doesn’t become as solid as traditional whipped cream. This is completely normal with the addition of wine and lemon juice. It is important to use caution and a steady hand when combining the cream and wine mixture. The important thing in this step is that the two ingredients mix well and that the cream does not become crusty. It’s a good idea to test how to do this best: either continue whipping the cream and let the wine mixture flow evenly, or add the whipped cream to the liquid ingredients.

The sourness is fun, especially if you like noble citrus Lemon Menton or Yuzu user. I could not hear? Then be sure to visit our EAT CLUB cooking school and find out what makes this fruit so special.

In the UK they know what tastes good. Although many people think that British cuisine is unimaginative and consists only of fried or deep-fried ingredients, it is much more than that, and Cellapop is not the only one to prove it. Delicacies such as Victoria sponge cake or banoffee pie immediately come to mind. Many desserts are refined with lemon curd, which is also a traditional British dish. What else do you eat on the island? Well, for example, these specializations:







2 hours and 30 minutes.



Medium difficulty







