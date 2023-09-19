Earthshot Prize: Will Prince William travel to Singapore alone?

Prince William is currently in the US promoting the Earthshot Prize Project. His wife, Duchess Kate, is not there and is reportedly not scheduled to travel to the awards ceremony in Singapore in November.

More news about nobles

to Prince William There are busy days ahead in the USA. On the Instagram channel of the royal and his wife, Duchess Kate, William shares his first impressions of New York, where he takes part in his environmental project Earthshot Award. As expected, so is William, according to a source A report from the British newspaper Daily Mail He arrived alone. According to a media report, he is supposed to travel to the awards ceremony in November without Kate.

Prince William: “It’s nice to be back in the United States”

Discover in New York, among other things, the work of the Billion Oyster Project, which works to restore coral reefs in New York Harbor. This Tuesday, September 19, the Prince is scheduled to participate in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where, among other things, the finalists for this year’s awards ceremony will be announced.

In a letter personally signed with the initial “W”, William is delighted to be with him Kate Who visited Boston last year, announces his return to the United States of America – and explains the importance of the project. “It is so good to be back in the United States,” he wrote in one of his stories. No one is as optimistic and creative as Americans, which is why it’s right to announce the finalists in New York.

“I know that our generation can take the bold actions we need to make a difference toward a healthy, sustainable world,” the letter continued. “The challenge may seem daunting, but as John F. Kennedy taught us, we rise to a challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And it is vital.”

Even without Kate to Singapore?

The Earthshot Awards ceremony will be held in Singapore on November 7. One is now saying: “Kate is not believed to be accompanying him.” An article from the British newspaper The Telegraph. The daily newspaper did not provide a specific reason for this assumption on its website. Kate was previously supposed to travel to Asia with William. But there have also been reports that the two may no longer be planning longer tours abroad together due to their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With the help of the Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020, solutions can be found to problems in the field of environmental protection. It is one of Williams’ favorite environmental projects. Five award winners will be honored at the awards ceremony each year until 2030. Each winner will receive a cash prize of £1 million to develop their ideas.

© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News

