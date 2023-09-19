Earthshot Prize: Will Prince William travel to Singapore alone?

British royal family
Updated September 19, 2023 at 5:53 AM
Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Earthshot Awards Gala in Boston last year.
© Imago Images/PA Images/Doug Peters
Prince William is currently in the US promoting the Earthshot Prize Project. His wife, Duchess Kate, is not there and is reportedly not scheduled to travel to the awards ceremony in Singapore in November.
to
Prince William: “It’s nice to be back in the United States”
Discover in New York, among other things, the work of the Billion Oyster Project, which works to restore coral reefs in New York Harbor. This Tuesday, September 19, the Prince is scheduled to participate in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where, among other things, the finalists for this year’s awards ceremony will be announced.
In a letter personally signed with the initial “W”, William is delighted to be with him
“I know that our generation can take the bold actions we need to make a difference toward a healthy, sustainable world,” the letter continued. “The challenge may seem daunting, but as John F. Kennedy taught us, we rise to a challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And it is vital.”
Even without Kate to Singapore?
The Earthshot Awards ceremony will be held in Singapore on November 7. One is now saying: “Kate is not believed to be accompanying him.” An article from the British newspaper The Telegraph. The daily newspaper did not provide a specific reason for this assumption on its website. Kate was previously supposed to travel to Asia with William. But there have also been reports that the two may no longer be planning longer tours abroad together due to their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
With the help of the Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020, solutions can be found to problems in the field of environmental protection. It is one of Williams’ favorite environmental projects. Five award winners will be honored at the awards ceremony each year until 2030. Each winner will receive a cash prize of £1 million to develop their ideas.
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News
“This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”