Chelsea rejected Tuchel’s requested transfer offer

Thomas Tuchel wants to direct his assistant coach from Chelsea to Bayern Munich. But his former club stands in his way – and that could soon have consequences.

Munich – Football is about millions. The best players in the world are expensive. Meanwhile, it is no longer just the players on the pitch who pay high transfer fees. Coaches have cost a lot of money for a long time. Apparently, Bayern Munich have not done enough of this, as the record champions have now apparently rejected an offer for Thomas Tuchel’s wanted assistant, Anthony Parry.

Anthony Jonathan Barry Born: May 29, 1986 (36 years old), Liverpool, United Kingdom Assistant coach Positions as player and coach (among others): Yeovil Town, Accrington Stanley, Wigan Athletic, Chelsea, Belgium, Portugal

‘Bayern won’t forget it’: Chelsea reject Tuchel’s coveted transfer offer

Barry is under contract with Chelsea, where he worked with Tuchel. Bayern’s new boss has already said at his inaugural press conference in Munich that he definitely wants to kick Barry out of London. The Englishman is considered a laborer and whisperer who, since 2017, has made a name for himself as an assistant coach. The real boom as a player never came, and the Liverpool native gained experience mainly in the third, fourth and fifth English leagues.

According to the current situation (April 8), Barry will stay on the island for the time being. Because Bayern Munich has to be flashed with six-figure transfer fees, like Christian Falk’s English portal catchoffside.com He said. Inside Bayern picture He explained, “Chelsea rejected Bayern Munich’s first offer. Bayern Munich will not forget that when there are further negotiations about Nagelsmann.”

Nagelsmann is traded to Chelsea: Will Bayern become stubborn because of Barry when moving?

The Blues may have shot themselves in the foot with their stubbornness with Barry. Because: Londoners recently split from coach Graham Potter. Club legend Frank Lampard will take over on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, with a new coach supposed to come in the summer. According to reports, Nagelsmann tops the wish list for the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner.

Nagelsmann is only out of Bayern Munich and is set to move to Bayern on a contract until 2026. Accordingly, he still receives a salary from the record champions and even receives a performance bonus if he wins a title, even though he is no longer a coach.

Thomas Tuchel (left) wants to lure Anthony Barry from Chelsea to Bayern Munich. On the other hand, dismissed trainer Julian Nagelsmann seems to be very popular in London. © Oryk HAIST / PA Images / Revierfoto / Imago

Nagelsmann still under contract with FC Bayern until 2026: new club will have to pay millions in fees

Bayern will either pay Nagelsmann until his contract expires on June 30, 2026 – or until the 35-year-old signs with a new club. This new club will have to buy Nagelsmann out of his contract with Bayern and pay a high transfer fee, after all, the coach cost FCB a minimum transfer fee of €15m.

So if Chelsea seriously plan to hire Nagelsmann as coach next summer, they will have to find a solution with Bayern regarding transfer fees. And, of course, it is not a good idea to prove that you are a complex negotiating partner on a similar issue only a few months ago. Bayern could spoil Nagelsmann’s deal too, it would be possible to conceive of a return cart for Barry’s transfer that has yet to materialize.

Chelsea Shoots Himself Over Assistant Manager: Lampard is fourth manager this season

So again, Chelsea doesn’t make the brightest impression. In England, the Blues have been something of a laughing stock since new owner Todd Bohle took over. Lampard is the fourth coach this season after Tuchel, Potter and Bruno Saltor (who took over temporarily for a week after Potter was fired). The former world class midfielder was only released in January 2021 after enjoying moderate success for a year and a half. (ACL)