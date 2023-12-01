Beaver Creek Ski World Cup 2023: TV broadcast and schedule for downhill and super-G

All information about assignments And the moving in From the World Cup in Beaver Creek You can get it here.
Ski World Cup Beaver Creek:Men’s schedule and start
This weekend, only men will compete in downhill and Super-G at Beaver Creek.
the timetable The World Cup in Qargul at a glance:
- Friday, December 1: Departure, start of round one, 6:45 p.m
- Saturday, December 2: Departure, start of round two, 6:45 p.m
- Sunday, November 3: Super G, starts at 6:45 p.m
Where will the World Cup be broadcast live on TV and live?
Of course, not all winter sports fans can attend the event on site. So the question arises as to which one channel Ski World Cup Beaver Creek He lives Transfer. Men’s downhill and Super-G races will be held Unfortunately it is not live on TV He referred. the However, ZDF shows all races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:45 p.m Live broadcast.
the Broadcast the World Cup in Qargul In a glance:
- Free TV:
- Pay TV:-
- flow: zdf.de
Beaver Creek Trail: Facts and Figures
All information about it Road in Beaver Creek:
- Starting height: 3,483 metres
- Goal: 2730 metres
- Height difference: 753 metres
- maximum speed: 101.2 km/h
