Beaver Creek Ski World Cup 2023: TV broadcast and schedule for downhill and super-G

Going this weekend Beaver Creek the Alpine Skiing World Cup 2023/24 tracking. between 1. And December 3 They compete Men’s in leave And in Great g. distance wild birds It is on the racing calendar like last year. It is located in Beaver Creek Resort near Vail, Colorado. The 1999 and 2015 Alpine Skiing World Championships in downhill and super-G were held on this route. In addition, it is used every year in World Cup races. This track is known for its high level of challenge and, along with Pista Stelvio in Bormio and Streif in Kitzbühel, is considered one of the most difficult ski areas in the World Cup.

All information about assignments And the moving in From the World Cup in Beaver Creek You can get it here.

Ski World Cup Beaver Creek:Men’s schedule and start

This weekend, only men will compete in downhill and Super-G at Beaver Creek.

the timetable The World Cup in Qargul at a glance:

Friday, December 1: Departure, start of round one, 6:45 p.m

Saturday, December 2: Departure, start of round two, 6:45 p.m

Sunday, November 3: Super G, starts at 6:45 p.m

Where will the World Cup be broadcast live on TV and live?

Of course, not all winter sports fans can attend the event on site. So the question arises as to which one channel Ski World Cup Beaver Creek He lives Transfer. Men’s downhill and Super-G races will be held Unfortunately it is not live on TV He referred. the However, ZDF shows all races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:45 p.m Live broadcast.

the Broadcast the World Cup in Qargul In a glance:

Free TV :

: Pay TV :-

:- flow: zdf.de

Beaver Creek Trail: Facts and Figures

All information about it Road in Beaver Creek: