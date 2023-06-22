Most livable cities – Quality of life: Zurich and Geneva surpassed – News

Every year, the British Economist group examines the quality of life in major cities around the world.

Zurich and Geneva are still doing well, but they are lagging behind.

Nothing has changed at the top compared to last year.

The Economist examined 173 cities. The Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva fared well. The city on the Limmat River is in sixth place, followed by Geneva in one place.

However, the two cities lost their places compared to the previous year. The previous year, Zurich had finished third, and Geneva sixth. It is a trend that is emerging.

The most livable cities 1. Vienna 2. Copenhagen 3. Melbourne 4- Sydney 5. Vancouver 6. Zurich 7. Geneva and Calgary 9- Toronto 10. Osaka and Auckland

It is clear that some European cities lagged behind. The report says that while their ratings have not deteriorated, cities in Asia and the Middle East have caught up. Violent strikes and protests in Western Europe also weighed on ratings.

Vienna again the leader

The index assesses stability factors, healthcare, education, infrastructure, culture and the environment. In this group, as in the previous year, Vienna is teetering on top. The Austrian capital is characterized by a high level of security, good public facilities and a rich cultural offer. Behind Vienna, Copenhagen and Melbourne completed the podium.

At the other end of the table is the Syrian capital, Damascus. In the second last place and therefore the 165th place is Kiev. It is the least liveable European city. You have the lowest infrastructure value “thanks to the Russian bombs.”