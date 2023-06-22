Email Account After Termination – “What Happens To My Email Account After Termination?” – Espresso cash desk

A listener from Bern would like to know what happens to her postal account after termination.
A glimpse of the legal situation:
What happens to my emails if I leave the company? Before leaving the company, employees must have the opportunity to delete their private data from the employer’s server. After employees leave, their mail accounts should always be blocked and deleted.
Can my employer read my emails? Private data in employee mail accounts is “data that deserves special protection.” The employer may read these private messages only if the employee concerned agrees to this.
Can the company ask me to activate my email account? If the employer announces the activation with a reasonable notice period in advance or if such action is expressly specified in the company’s IT regulations after termination, the company president may request it. However, in a situation like this, it is important that the business owner allows enough time before the data is accessed so that the employees involved can delete any private emails or save them externally.
If my emails are activated, will my personal rights not be violated? It is important to balance the personal rights of employees with the immediate interests of the company. A business owner may want to protect important company secrets or business relationships that have been kept for him. In some areas of the business, such as stock trading, the business owner is required to monitor emails – due to possible internal offenses.
How are email addresses legally handled? The processing of personal data is regulated by the Data Protection Act (DSG). Personal email addresses consisting of the employee’s first and last name and company name are called personal data that fall under DSG.
Case summary:
Before leaving the company, the female student must make her appearance fully accessible to the employee. This is what her manager demands. The employer can only claim this if such action is expressly specified in the company’s IT regulations after termination. However, employees should be given enough time to delete any private emails or save them externally. In this way, their personal rights are protected.
