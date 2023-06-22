Crook – Parasite – Scam Hotel: The fraudster has been undetected for two years in a five star hotel

A conman stole a two-year stay at a luxury hotel. (Icon picture) Photo: Sebastian Kanert/Dr

In India, a man checked into a luxury hotel in 2019 and didn’t leave until 2021. He paid nothing for the extended stay. An employee helped him cover his tracks.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you In New Delhi, a fraudster has been living in a luxury hotel for almost two years without paying.

His bill is the equivalent of 63,000 francs.

The man got help from a hotel employee who bribed him to tinker with the hotel’s software.

In New Delhi, a man snuck into a luxury hotel for nearly two years. Ankush Dutta checked into the 5 star Roseate House for one night on 30th May 2019. Stayed 603 days.

He only left the institution on January 22, 2021 – without being paid. At that time, his bill was about 63,000 francs. the mentioned Indian economic newspaper.

Help from the hotel staff

The fraud was made possible by an accomplice among the hotel staff. Dutta bribed one of them. In turn, the employee tampered with the software the hotel used to register its guests and the status of their bills.

The man falsified Dota’s data in such a way that it looked like other guests had paid Dota’s bills. It also forbade the hotel management to inform the unpaid guest. This is usually the case when someone has not paid their bill after three days.

The police are now investigating the vicinity of the hotel in order to reveal more details about the expensive scam.