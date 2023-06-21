Correct behavior in the heat – with these tips you can control the extreme heat News

Shower with lukewarm water before bed

Are you having trouble sleeping in this hot humid weather? The following tips can help: Taking a lukewarm shower can cool you down. Taking a cold shower afterwards warms the body more and is therefore less suitable before going to sleep.

Nightwear and bed linen can also be essential for a sweat-free night: natural, skin-friendly and breathable materials such as cotton, silk or linen are suitable here.

Also, alcohol and stimulant drinks such as coffee or energy drinks do not help you sleep. Alternatively, lukewarm lemon balm tea can have a calming effect.

Ventilate in a timely manner

Also worthwhile are the procedures during the day, such as timely airing the room. It is best to open the windows in the morning when the air is cool, or in the evening after the heat has subsided a bit. During the day it is important to keep windows closed and shutters closed to keep the sun out as much as possible.

Dew point temperature is critical

SRF meteorologist Romain Broglie explains why we find current temperatures particularly wet. The decisive factor in this is the so-called dew point temperature. This is the temperature at which dew forms when the air cools. “From a dew point temperature of 16 or 17 degrees, we feel that the air is moist,” says Broglie. This is why we sweat more when the air is humid, because sweating occurs along with evaporation on the skin. Sweating becomes more difficult when the humidity is high. “The more forgiving the air, the more efficient the perspiration process.” See also Germans should learn to re-spelle the alphabet

Exercise in the morning or in the evening

Physical activities in the blazing afternoon sun are not a no-go if you feel comfortable. However, it is advisable to postpone physical activity to the cooler morning or evening hours. After that, it is important to calm down.

The end of humid air is in sight

The dew point temperature can be well predicted, says Romain Broglie, a meteorologist at the SRF. “That’s why you can say the air is still humid today and Thursday.” From Friday night onwards, the dew point temperature will drop, and on Friday it won’t be as hot, says Brogli. “That’s why it won’t be so humid temporarily on the weekend.”

Appropriate clothes for work

Appropriate clothing can prevent annoying sweating. Loose shirts and blouses, as well as wide-legged pants and skirts made of natural fibers such as linen, cotton or silk are suitable.

legend: The air in the room can be moved using a fan. However, it should not be in continuous operation because the fans dry out the air.

Fans can help in the workplace, too. Although it does not lower the room temperature, it does keep the air moving. Cooling the wrists or forearms under cold water can also have a refreshing effect.

Wear sunscreen, such as a hat, neck guard, sunglasses, and light clothing, and use sunscreen, especially when working outside.

Drink a lot and eat light food

On hot days, it is especially important to drink enough fluids. Lukewarm or slightly chilled water or unsweetened tea are the best ways to quench your thirst.

You should also watch your diet on hot days. Foods rich in protein and plenty of vegetables and fruits should be consumed in sufficient quantities. Varieties with a high water content, such as cucumbers, melons, and tomatoes, ensure an even fluid balance.

Fruits that are high in sugar should be avoided. Digestion also has to suffer more and more with foods that are heavy and greasy and can make it difficult to sleep in the evening.