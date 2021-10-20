Rachel Levine is sworn in as America’s first transgender general

Rachel Levine, 63, is the US Deputy Secretary of Health, who was sworn in as the first four-star transgender officer in the nation’s history.
Levine, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, 78, is already the highest-ranking transgender officer in the United States. Four-star generals hold the highest officer rank in the generals class.
“Historic” and “Important” designations
In her swearing-in speech on Tuesday, she called the occasion “important” and “historic.”
The general went on to say: “I hope that this appointment today is the first of many to come as we create a diverse and more inclusive future.” In her speech, she also paid tribute to other LGBT people who came before her.
Rachel Levine was born Richard Levine in the small town of Wakefield, Massachusetts. She graduated from Harvard University and Tulane University School of Medicine and previously worked as a pediatrician.
Levin wants active leadership – no token
The so-called U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps, which she is now attending, has about 6,000 uniformed officers. They are tasked with managing health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.
In an interview, Levin confirmed, according to “Washington Post”That her new position as admiral is “not only symbolic” and that she will take a leadership role in shaping public health priorities.
“The historic appointment of Admiral Levine as the first openly four-star transgender officer is a major step toward equality in our nation,” Health Minister Xavier Becerra, 63, said in a statement. (European Union)
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”