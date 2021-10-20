World

Rachel Levine is sworn in as America’s first transgender general

October 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    Rachel Levine is sworn in as the first four-star transgender officer in the nation’s history.

  • 2/5

    Rachel Levine, born Richard, is the highest-ranking transgender officer in the United States.

  • 4/5

    Health Minister Xavier Becerra described the swearing-in as a major step “towards equality in our nation”.

  • 5/5

    President Joe Biden appointed her the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Rachel Levine, 63, is the US Deputy Secretary of Health, who was sworn in as the first four-star transgender officer in the nation’s history.

Levine, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, 78, is already the highest-ranking transgender officer in the United States. Four-star generals hold the highest officer rank in the generals class.

