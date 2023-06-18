More than 10,000 Channel crossings in the UK since the start of the year

More than 10,000 refugees and migrants have crossed the English Channel from France to Britain in small boats since the start of the year. That’s the conclusion of figures released by the British Home Office on Sunday.

Although the numbers are lower than the same period last year, crossings have recently picked up again thanks to better weather: according to figures, more than 2500 people reached British shores between June 10 and 17.

Accordingly, authorities registered 374 people who arrived in Great Britain on seven boats on Saturday alone. This brings the total number of people who have taken this dangerous route since the beginning of the year to 10,139.

Deportation, rejection, imprisonment Britain’s asylum reform is a breach of the Refugee Convention

The fight against illegal immigration is one of the priorities of the Conservative government in London. But even with its strict immigration policy, it has so far had problems stopping those who want to enter the country.

Britain passed legislation last year to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. However, the plan is currently blocked by the British judiciary. A controversial new law would prevent migrants from applying for asylum across the English Channel. (AFP)